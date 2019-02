EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Tuesday, Feb. 19

“A Taste of Germany and Europe” promotion, 5-7 p.m., Bradford Regional Airport.

“Read With the Teams,” 7 p.m., Kane Middle School gymnasium.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

TAMED Trail Club, 7 p.m., Logyard Brewing, Kane.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Kane Parks Commission forum to receive public input, 7 p.m., Kane Fire Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Ludlow Sportsmen’s Club 53rd annual “Big Feed,” registration, 9 a.m. to noon. Dinner and prizes, noon-6 p.m., Ludlow Fire Hall. Major prize presentation, 6 p.m., fire hall.