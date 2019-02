EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Monday, Feb. 25

“Read Across America Spirit Week” begins at Kane Elementary School. Daily reading events this week in celebration of March 2 birthday of Dr. Seuss, author of children’s books.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

“Kindergarten Here We Come” program, 6 p.m., Kane Elementary School multi-purpose room.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Kane Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, 6 p.m., Grandma Bair’s Banquet Hall, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Friday, March 1

“Miss Kane High” assembly, 1:45 p.m., Kane Area High School auditorium.