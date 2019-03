EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Monday, March 4

• Veterans agent at State Rep. Causer office in Kane, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, March 5

• Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

• Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, March 6

• Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

• PTO Pizza Party, 7 p.m., Kane Elementary School.

Thursday, March 7

• Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., administration building, West Hemlock Avenue.

Friday, March 8

• Special Olympics Swim Meet, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford swimming pool.

Saturday, March 9

• Lt. Gov. Fetterman “listening tour” on proposed legalization of marijuana, noon, Kane Middle School auditorium.

• Kane Volunteer Fire Department banquet, fire hall. Social hour, 5 p.m.