Tuesday, March 19

• McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10:30 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

• Friends’ Memorial Public Library Soup and Pie Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kane Area Community Center. Takeouts available.

• Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, March 21

• Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.