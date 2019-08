Events for the Week

Monday, Aug. 19— U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton) visit, 1 p.m., Kane Senior Center.

Monday, Aug. 19— Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst. (Rescheduled from Aug. 12).

Wednesday, Aug. 21— First day of classes for Kane schools in new school year.

Wednesday, Aug. 21— Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Thursday, Aug. 22— Kane Borough Council Ordinance Committee, 4:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Aug. 22— Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library, East Main Street.

Friday, Aug. 23— Volunteers to paint wooden Enchanted Playground, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.

Friday, Aug. 23— Kane Garden Club Pie and Ice Cream Social, 11 a.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street.

Saturday, Aug. 24— Volunteers to paint wooden Enchanted Playground, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.

Saturday, Aug. 24— Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Sunday, Aug. 25— If work remains, volunteers to paint wooden Enchanted Playground, Evergreen Park, Kane.