Events for the Week

Monday, Oct. 7

-Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

nMt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

-McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

-Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., second floor conference room, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane.

-Basic computer class, 5:30 p.m., Friends’ Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.

nMt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m. borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

-Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

-Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

-Research for family history, 6 p.m., Friends’ Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane

-Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

-Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

-Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), 6 p.m., Kane Elementary School.

Thursday, Oct. 10

-Regional Entrepreneurial Summit, 10 a.m. to noon, Flickerwood Wine Cellars.

-Essential Oils and Your Life, 6 p.m., Friends’ Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.

-Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 11

-Carved Pumpkin Walk, 5-9 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.

Saturday, Oct. 12

-Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

-Carved Pumpkin Walk, 1-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.