Events for the Week
Events for the Week
Monday, Oct. 14
-No school in Kane. Teacher’s In-service Day.
-Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
-Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
-Alternate one-side-only parking begins in Kane. Move vehicles to designated side between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
-Candlelight Service in memory of death of child, 6:45 p.m., amphitheater, O.G. Crawford Park, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
-Cookbook Club, 6 p.m., Friends Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.
Thursday, Oct. 17
-Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Saturday, Oct. 19
-Airplane rides and food trucks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bradford Regional Airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton, Lafayette Township.
-Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mt. Jewett Fire Hall, Gallup Avenue.
Category: