Events for the Week

Monday, Oct. 14

-No school in Kane. Teacher’s In-service Day.

-Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

-Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

-Alternate one-side-only parking begins in Kane. Move vehicles to designated side between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

-Candlelight Service in memory of death of child, 6:45 p.m., amphitheater, O.G. Crawford Park, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

-Cookbook Club, 6 p.m., Friends Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.

Thursday, Oct. 17

-Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Saturday, Oct. 19

-Airplane rides and food trucks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bradford Regional Airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton, Lafayette Township.

-Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mt. Jewett Fire Hall, Gallup Avenue.