Events for the Week
Friday, June 30, 2017
KANE, PA
Monday, July 3 – Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, July 5 – Kane Community Market, 3-6 p.m., Classic Car Wash parking lot, North Fraley Street.
Wednesday, July 5 – Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Wednesday, July 5 – Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street.
Saturday, July 8 – Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Classic Car Wash parking lot, North Fraley Street.
Saturday, July 8 – Squatchfest live music festival, 4 p.m. to midnight, Family Drive-In, Route 6.
