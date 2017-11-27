Events for the week

Monday, Nov. 27

Drawing to break ties in Nov. 7 election, 10 a.m., McKean County Board of Elections, county courthouse, Smethport.

"Hanging of the Greens," 1 p.m., Kane Senior Center.

"Souper Supper," 4:30 p.m., Kane Senior Center. Bring a crock-pot of soup to share.

"Big Buck" Contest, 7 p.m., Kane Sportsmen's Club, Dwight's Road.

"Big Buck" Contest, 6 p.m., Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, Division Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Girl Scouts and "Grannies," 3 p.m., Kane Senior Center.

"Battle of the Banks" benefit for Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE), 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., CJ Spirits, Route 6, Wetmore Township.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors budget meeting, 11 a.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Forum on all-terrain vehicles trails, 6 p.m., Allegheny National Forest Ranger Station, Route 66, Marienville.