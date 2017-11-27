Events for the week
Monday, Nov. 27
Drawing to break ties in Nov. 7 election, 10 a.m., McKean County Board of Elections, county courthouse, Smethport.
"Hanging of the Greens," 1 p.m., Kane Senior Center.
"Souper Supper," 4:30 p.m., Kane Senior Center. Bring a crock-pot of soup to share.
"Big Buck" Contest, 7 p.m., Kane Sportsmen's Club, Dwight's Road.
"Big Buck" Contest, 6 p.m., Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, Division Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.
Girl Scouts and "Grannies," 3 p.m., Kane Senior Center.
"Battle of the Banks" benefit for Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE), 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., CJ Spirits, Route 6, Wetmore Township.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors budget meeting, 11 a.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Forum on all-terrain vehicles trails, 6 p.m., Allegheny National Forest Ranger Station, Route 66, Marienville.
Category: