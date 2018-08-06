Events of the week for Aug. 6 through 11

Events for the week of Aug. 6 through 11 are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 6

Kane High School Marching Band Camp begins, 9 a.m., Kane Middle School athletic field.

Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

National Night Out to meet law enforcement, 6 p.m., Kane Fire Hall.

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Highland Township Water and Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., second floor conference room, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Kane.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., Kane Middle School auditorium.

Friday, Aug. 10

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival opens, 6 p.m., St. Matthews Church.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Fallen Soldier Memorial Dice Run, 9:30 a.m. registration, 11:30 a.m. start, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wetmore Avenue, Kane.

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival, all day. Parade on Main Street, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Perseid Meteor Shower viewing, 4 a.m., Kinzua Bridge State Park.

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival all day. Closing ceremony, 6 p.m., Center Street stage.

McKean County Fair opens, East Smethport.