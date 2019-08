Events for the week in Kane

Monday, Aug. 5— Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane.

Monday, Aug. 5— Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 6— National Night Out, a free community-police awareness program, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Fire Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 6— Geneology program, 6 p.m., Friends’ Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.

Tuesday, Aug. 6— Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, Aug. 7— Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Wednesday, Aug. 7— Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Aug. 8— Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., second-floor conference room, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane.

Thursday, Aug. 8— Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Aug. 9— School Used Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., garage at rear of high school.

Friday, Aug. 9— School Used Computer Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, middle school cafeteria.

Friday, Aug. 9— Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival opening ceremony, 6 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, East Main Street, Mt. Jewett.

Friday, Aug. 9— Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival events, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 10— Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Saturday, Aug. 10— Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival events, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. Parade, 5 p.m. Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10— Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Dice Run, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wetmore Avenue, Kane. Registration, 9:30 a.m. Kickstands up, 11:30 a.m..

Saturday, Aug. 10— Children’s Summer Reading Program, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Friends’ Memorial Public Library.

Sunday, Aug. 11— Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival events, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11— Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival closing ceremony, 6 p.m., Center Street stage.