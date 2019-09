Events for the week in Kane

Events for the Week

Tuesday, Aug. 27— McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Wednesday, Aug. 28— Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Thursday, Aug. 29— Public forum on Kane area homeless and poverty issues, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

Saturday, Aug. 31— Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Monday, Sept. 2— Labor Day. Kane Republican is not published this day.