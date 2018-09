Events of the week: Sept. 10—17, 2018

Monday, Sept. 10

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

SMP 10th Anniversary Celebration, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., SMP pharmacy, 190 Fraley St. at Haines Street, Kane.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Sept. 13

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Ribbon-cutting, noon, Housler Agency, 9 Field St., Kane

Program on rattlesnakes, 6 p.m. Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, Division Street Extension.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Sept. 14

Senior Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kane Community Center.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane

Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kinzua Bridge State Park. Free admission.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kinzua Bridge State Park. Free admission.

Monday, Sept. 17

McKean County Tax Claims Bureau auction of properties with long-term unpaid taxes, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.