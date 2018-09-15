Events of the week: Sept. 17—22, 2018

Monday, Sept. 17

McKean County Tax Claim Bureau "Upset Sale" auction for properties with long-term unpaid taxes, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Kane Homecoming Parade, 6:30 p.m., followed by a bonfire, Wetmore Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Fund-raiser breakfast for Scott Wagner, Republican candidate for governor, 7:30 a.m., Grandma Bair's Restaurant, Kane.

The opening of new Sheetz store, 10 a.m., Lantz Corners.

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Community Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Homecoming Dance, 7 p.m., Kane High School cafeteria.