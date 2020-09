On Monday, September 7th, Chief Scott Reynolds, John Carney, and Captain Roy Compton of the MJVFD were on scene of a fallen tree that took down power lines. The tree was at the school on West Main Street. Traffic was being diverted onto Anderson, High, and Division Streets. Mount Jewett’s power was restored at 3:43P.M. Pictured is Captain Roy Compton at West Main Street, Mount Jewett, near the fallen tree.