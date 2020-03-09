Father reads at class

The afternoon pre-kindergarten class at the Kane Day School was very excited recently when a father showed up unexpectedly with a book in his hand. Nevaeh, Mike Thiry's daughter, was the most excited to see her dad. Mike chose the book “The Day The Crayons Quit.” This book was about a young boy named Duncan who just wanted to color. But when he opens the box of crayons, he finds only letters. The crayons say they have had enough and they all give very good reasons. For example, the black crayon wants to be used for more than just outlining. Each crayon had a reason why they were upset. This is a great book to read to your children and for you to see what Duncan does to solve the problem and make all the crayons happy.