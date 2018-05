Volunteer firefighters from Mt. Jewett and Kane responded to a fire alarm at 5:50 p.m. Friday at the Georgia-Pacific medium density fiberboard (MDF) plant in Hutchins.

Kane Fire Chief Tim Holt said the fire was located in overhead ductwork where dust is "highly flammable."

An automatic watering system in the plant was activated and "did what it was supposed to do," a company spokesman said.