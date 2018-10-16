Firemen are called to state park to assist ill hiker

Volunteer firemen responded to the Kinzua Bridge State Park on Saturday to assist an ill hiker.

About a dozen firemen from Mt. Jewett and Hamlin Township responded to the scene.

According to sources, a middle-aged woman who was hiking on the Kinzua Creek Trail suffered a "diabetic emergency" late Saturday afternoon.

Volunteer firemen placed the woman in a special "stair chair" and carried the victim back up the trail, sources said.

The Mt. Jewett Ambulance transported the woman to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane, according to sources at the scene. Her condition is unknown.

Park Ranger Mitch Stickle was not available Monday to comment on the medical emergency.

The Kinzua Creek Trail extends below the first observation deck to the east of the Skywalk on the former bridge.