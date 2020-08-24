Fisher's knees force him to resign coaching position

Former Kane Wolves star and defensive coordinator Rick Fisher has opted to step down as an assistant for head coach Jim Hillman for the upcoming season to get both his knees operated on.

His reasoning for doing so was the impact Fisher knew he had on players. “If I can’t give 100 percent I can’t expect my kids to give me 100 percent. It’s what I expected out of them when I did coach. ‘You give me 100 and I’ll give you 100’ is what I told them. I can’t do that with the shape my knees are in,” he said noting he’ll be having surgery on both – one in November the other a month later.

Fisher began his Kane High career with a bang. As a 130-pound sophomore linebacker, he was the play-caller for head coach Dick Smith and assistant Phil Imbrogno. His defensive prowess earned him the nickname – “the secretary of defense.” Unfortunately, knee injuries in his junior and senior years impacted him moving on to play at Huron University in South Dakota with which he had signed a letter of intent.

Hillman roamed the sidelines back then as a water boy. His father Jim was the team’s trainer. He remembers when the injury occurred. “He was one of my idols growing up. I remember the night he got hurt at Elk County (Christian at the time). It was a rainy drizzly night it feels like it was yesterday. I remember sitting on the bench next to him when he was in tears number one because his season was over but also because his knee was so ripped up. Now it’s a big flashback because those things that happened back then have caused him to struggle now,” he said.

The injury forced Fisher to miss his team’s final game. Misfortune struck again his senior year on Memorial Field during Homecoming night in Johnsonburg in 1979. A second injury that night forced him to miss four games and give up on playing at Huron.

Hillman respects the decision Fisher made to resign due to the pain he endures preventing him from being 100 percent. “That’s how he lives his life. He’s 100-miles an hour with his hair on fire all the time. The kids recognize that and that’s what they love about him. He is missed. Those guys just gravitated towards him,” the Kane coach entering his third season said.

“The kids are in good hands. They’re not going to be left short. They have good coaches and they’ll be fine. Nobody is going to miss it more than me,” Fisher said hoping the surgeries will heal the pain.

Hillman who helped the Wolves rebound from a 2-7 record his first season to a 6-5 2019 season and advancement to the District 9 Class AA semi-finals knows the decision has been tough on Fisher. “He’s going to be missed. I’ve had discussions with him and he’s just beside himself that he can’t be here. I hope he knows that down the road if he wants to come back he has that opportunity. The door is always open for him,” the coach said. “The good part is he is going to get surgery and get better which is a great thing,” he added.

The 1980 graduate is overwhelmed by the support he has gotten for leaving the sidelines to get the surgeries.

“I’ll be honest I was crying when I wrote my resignation letter. It was a tough decision,” he said while discussing how much support he received after his 17-plus years of coaching at all levels. “I got some wonderful letters and emails from people. Jason Barner (Kane Athletic Director) said not to feel bad about leaving the program ‘you gave your heart and soul and nobody bleeds more red and blue than you’ is what he told me. When you hear things like that it makes you feel good. I’ve heard from so many people and that has been a big help after making the decision.”