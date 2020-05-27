Forecast shifts outdoor Kane High commencement to Saturday

Mother Nature has joined the COVID-19 pandemic in disrupting the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Kane Area High School.

Because of the health crisis and “social distancing” recommendations, the ceremony has been moved from inside at the high school auditorium to outside at the Family Drive-In.

The 130th Kane High commencement was set for Friday, May 29— the date on the school calendar.

But, due to the weather prediction, the ceremony will be held instead on Saturday, May 30, also at the drive-in on Route 6 just east of Kane.

“The weather forecast for Friday is indicating a high probability for thunderstorms and possible severe weather,” Kane School District Superintendent Brock Benson said Wednesday in announcing the change in dates for commencement. “We were prepared to deal with rain, but we did not want to take the chance of having thunder and lightning interrupt what should be an excellent recognition of our seniors, especially given all they have missed out on all ready.”