Foster Care Month is proclaimed in county

McKean County Commissioners Cliff Lane and Carol Duffy have proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in the county.

“Foster families, who open their homes and hearts and offer help to children whose families are in crisis, play a vital role helping children and families heal and reconnect and launching children into successful adulthood,” the commissioners said in a proclamation adopted at their business meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners called for county residents to “change a lifetime by sharing their hearts, opening their homes and offering help to children in foster care.”

Marcy Flickinger of Mt. Jewett, foster care and adoption supervisor for the county Children and Youth Services (CYS) agency, outlined the success of the foster care program for the commissioners. She also announced that at eight children are scheduled for adoption.

Sue Hogue of Kane and Lisa Johnston of Port Allegany, foster care and adoption program specialists for CYS, also attended the commissioners’ meeting.

In related business at the meeting, Lane and Duffy approved several “service-provider” agreements for the county Department of Human Services.

Resource family contracts include those with the following Kane residents: Justin and Hannah Payne, Jim and Peggy Bailey, Chris Howard, Roger Malone and Gary and Janet Reigel.

The commissioners approved “early intervention” agreements, including one with Mary Buzard of Kane and one with Milestone Physical Therapy of Kane.