Fourteenth annual Art in the Wilds show goes virtual

2020 is a year for adaptation. Between the pandemic and social upheaval, there have been signs since February that this year would not be the same for anyone, including an art show nestled in the wilds of the Allegheny National Forest.

Art in the Wilds, which is now on its fourteenth consecutive year, saw the rapid cancelation of summer events as a challenge to rise to. In the name of solidarity and safety, the show has sought to carry on by creating a secure place to showcase this year’s juried artists: online at artinthewilds.org.