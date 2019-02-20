Freezing rain, slushy roads cause area travel problems

Snow followed by freezing rain Wednesday and early today created a nightmare for motorists in the Kane area.

Many roads were slushy and very slippery after the wintry mix hit the area.

It could have been worse.

“The bullseye for the winter storm was south of Kane,” Mike Colbert said Wednesday. “You’re on the northern edge of the heaviest snow.”

Colbert is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

According to Colbert, a “slow-moving” low-pressure system slid north from the Mississippi Valley and ushered in snow and freezing rain for the Kane area.

He explained that freezing rain forms when precipitation from “warmer air aloft” hits colder air as it falls to the surface. Colbert said the freezing rain and sleet in Kane should have ended around 2 a.m. today.

During the hours-long weather event that featured freezing rain and sleet Wednesday and early today, Kane area roads “were not the place to be,” Colbert said.

Several traffic accidents were reported.

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department was called out about 3:38 p.m. Wednesday to a “roll-over” accident on Route 6 near the Wetmore Township-Hamlin Township line at Wolf Farm Road.

A female was entrapped in the vehicle, according to first reports.

The meteorologist, the Kane area should see a break in the nasty winter weather today and Friday. He said the Weather Service expects Kane to have a high temperature of 37 degrees today.

Enjoy it while you can.

Colbert said another winter storm will arrive in the Kane area for the weekend. This storm is expected to feature another “wintry mix,” he said.

Before the freezing rain moved in Wednesday, new snow accumulations hit about four inches in Kane, the meteorologist said. He said areas near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border received 10 inches of new snow from the storm.

Kane schools were in session Wednesday.

Due to weather conditions, the McKean County Conservation District canceled its Wednesday board meeting in Smethport.

The Kinzua Valley Trail Club also postponed its meeting until next Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Westline Inn.