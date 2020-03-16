The Friends’ Memorial Public Library in Kane has canceled its soup and pie luncheon scheduled today at the Kane Area Community Center.
Monday, March 16, 2020
KANE, PA
The Friends’ Memorial Public Library in Kane has canceled its soup and pie luncheon scheduled today at the Kane Area Community Center.
The cancelation is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A new date for the event has not been announced.
The luncheon is a major fund-raiser for the library and is a popular community event.
Category: