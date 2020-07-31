A Beginners Block Printing Kit is this weekend's Take and Make provided by Friends Memorial Library in collaboration with the Laughing Owl Press Co. Included in the kit is everything needed to explore block printing including carving plates, ink, and paper. Perfect for all ages, the block "carving" is done on easy to use styrofoam plates using popsicle sticks, toothpicks, or other household items. Printing is done with water-based inks by pressing your carved plate onto the paper's surface. Come pick up your free Beginners Block Printing Kit this weekend at Freinds Memorial Library.