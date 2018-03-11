Fundraiser for Kane library is slated for March 20

The annual Soup and Pie Luncheon to benefit the Friends' Memorial Public Library in Kane will be held Tuesday, March 20.

To accommodate more diners, the event for the first time will be held at the Kane Area Community Center on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane. In the past, the event has been held in the lower level of the library.

The luncheon will be held be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with seating at tables at the community center.

There will be 28 homemade soups available at the luncheon. There are 23 different types of soups.

There will be 38 homemade pies to choose from.

The $6 luncheon fee includes a bowl of soup, a piece of pie and a beverage such as coffee, tea or lemonade. Payments will be collected at the door on the day of the luncheon.

Take-outs are available.

In addition to the popular luncheon, the event will include a bake sale with homemade goodies such as cookies, pies and sweet rolls.

There also is a "silent auction" with numerous prizes donated for the library benefit.

Volunteer members of the library board and other library volunteers are sponsoring the luncheon.

For more information, call the library at 837-7010.