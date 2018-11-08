Fundraiser is set today for prominent Mt. Jewett man

MT. JEWETT — A fundraiser is scheduled today for a prominent Mt. Jewett man, who was seriously injured last month after falling off a roof.

The benefit for Tom Geer will be a Friday Fish Fry set from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club on East Main Street (Route 6).

The dinner includes fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and coffee or fruit punch. The cost is $12. Takeouts are available.

In addition to the dinner, the benefit will include a Chinese Auction, a 50-50 drawing and chances for special prizes.

Geer, a Mt. Jewett native, served as the borough mayor for 12 years. He currently serves on the Mt. Jewett Borough Council.

Geer, 60, who has had his own construction company for nearly 40 years, is a well-known leader in the Mt. Jewett community.

He is the long-time scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 410. The Mt. Jewett Rotary Club is the sponsor for the troop.

Geer and the scouts he leads will be making another trip in June to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. It will be Geer's 14th journey to the huge complex. He has been associated with the Boy Scouts for 50 years, including his time as a scout.

He also is chairman of Mt. Jewett Cub Scout Pack 410.

Geer has been involved with the Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival for over 20 years. He is very visible at the festival as the master-of-ceremony at both the opening and closing ceremonies.

He is a member of the Mt. Jewett Rotary Club and is chairman of the board for the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church. He is member of the Sons of the American Legion.

A 1977 graduate of Kane Area High School, Geer studied building construction at the Williamsport Community College.

Geer has two children— a son, Travis of Columbus, Ohio and a daughter, Kristen Anderson of Indiana, Pa. He has a 20-month-old granddaughter, Lucy.

Ironically, his devotion to Boy Scouts is linked with his accident on Saturday, Oct. 20.

A 22x14-foot building on his property at 88 E. Main St., Mt. Jewett, is filled with materials and supplies related to Boy Scouts. He was putting a new roof on this building. He continued to work even when light rain began to fall. While working, he said he slipped on a section of the metal roof and fell an estimated 10 to 12 feet to the ground.

