'G' estate allocates more funds to Kane organizations

Christmas arrived a little early

for several Kane organizations, which combined have received $17,400 more in financial assistance from the estate of the late John "G" Gentilman.

A former Kane businessman and former member of the Kane Borough Council, Gentilman died May 7, 2017, at the age of 66.

Michael J. Pasquarett of Carlisle, a cousin of Gentilman and G's chosen executor, came to Kane on Friday to hand out more estate allocations to Kane organizations.

The Kane Food Pantry and the Kane Area Community Center each received $5,000. The local Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts each received $2,000.

A check of $3,400 was presented to the Kane Area United Fund to enable the campaign to reach its goal of $40,000. The United Way serves 17 health and human service agencies in Kane.

Ruth Gentilman Peterson of Kane, another of G's cousins, joined Pasquarett in handing out the allocations to the local organizations on the last Friday before Christmas.

"We're just trying to follow through with John's wishes to help the children and families of Kane," Pasquarett said. "John made it clear that he wanted all his money to stay in Kane. His heart was in Kane."

"G" lived most of his life at 214-216 W. Chestnut St. in Kane. The house, adjacent to the Kane Elks Lodge, is being renovated as a two-family dwelling, Peterson said.

Pasquarett said his cousin "G" twice left Kane for out-of-town vacations.

"Both times, he came back after just one day away from Kane," Pasquarett said. "He loved Kane so much he felt he needed to be here."