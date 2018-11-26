Gentile wins Mr. Big Buck at Kane Fish and Game Club Big Buck Contest

Mike Gentile of Poland, Ohio claimed the title of Mr. Big Buck at the Annual Kane Fish and Game Club Big Buck Contest on Monday night. Gentile shot the 10 point monster buck that weighed in at 155 pounds in the Ludlow area. The winner had 149 5/8 inches of antlers. Mike's brother Naseem won Mr. Big Buck last year with a 12 point buck that weighed in at 154 pounds. Gentile wins a free mount from Dan Swanson Taxidermy.

Kane's Ken Kane won the Judge's Choice award with an eight-point that weighed 154 pounds. The buck was taken in Hamilton Township and had over 136 total inches of antlers.

The Jr. Big Buck honors went to Ethan Fehrman of Birch Run, Michigan. The 14-year old Fehrman took down the eight-point buck in McKean County. The deer weighed 131 pounds.

Paul Drost of Kane was the winner of the Most Perfect Rack on Monday night. Drost shot a 10 point buck that weighed in at 150 pounds. The deer was taken in McKean County.

The Heaviest Buck award went to Knox resident Scott Goldthwaite. The 156-pound nine-point buck was taken in Forest County.

Steve Timpano of Pittsburgh was the winner of Most Points. Timpano shot the 130 pound 10-point in Hamilton Township.

Eight bucks were entered in the 2018 contest. In 2017, 14 deer were entered. Hunters faced a steady rain on the opening day of buck season but will be greeted with plenty of snow for the remaining first week. Up to eight inches of snow are possible by Wednesday night which will make things a little easier for PA hunters.

Pictures of the other award winners will run in the Kane sports page throughout the week.