Get ready for the Christmas Pub Crawl

The second annual Christmas Pub Crawl to benefit the Kane Area United Fund will be held Saturday evening at various locations in the borough.

Participants are encouraged to wear holiday costumes and will travel as a group to several establishments throughout Uptown Kane.

Registration at the first stop — the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Wetmore Avenue — will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The "walk" will begin promptly at 7 p.m. with the Kane Eagles Club on Chase Street being the first destination.

After enjoying some Christmas cheer at the Eagles Club, the group will continue to walk to the Twisted Vine and Table 105 on Fraley Street, then conclude at the Kane Elks Club on Chestnut Street where there will be a Chinese auction, raffles, prizes and live music.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Kane Area United Fund and the 17 local health and human-service organizations it supports.

Get a Christmas costume, grab some friends and come out for a fun night for a good cause.

All participants are reminded to bring photo identification.