Girls Scouts greet Miss Kane High

Photo by Ted Lutz — Girls Scouts Marley Rostan, 10, and 7-year-old Emmalyn Blankenship, right, greet Caitlyn Zampogna, the reigning Miss Kane High, during Santa's visit Saturday afternoon to Pepe's Pizzeria in Kane. Girl Scout Troop 26262 of Kane served cookies and hot cocoa to parents and children who took part in the visit with Santa Claus. Pepe's donated the hot cocoa.
By: 
Ted Lutz
Staff Writer
Sunday, November 25, 2018
KANE, PA

