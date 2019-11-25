Give blood today in Kane to receive chance at prize

The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York is conducting a blood drive today until 5 p.m. at the Kane Area Community Center.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The Community Blood Bank is saying “thanks” for giving blood this week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday.

Donate blood for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a store of your choosing.

This is the perfect chance to not only help save lives, but also to help kick off that holidays shopping. Everyone who signs in to donate is automatically entered to win the gift card. The Community Blood Bank will draw a winner every week so your chances are winning are high.