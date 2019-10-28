Halloween Trick or Treat slated for Thursday night
Monday, October 28, 2019
KANE, PA
Costumed children will be going door-to-door Thursday night during the annual Halloween Trick or Treat.
Kane area residents are urged to turn on their porch lights to welcome the children for treats.
There’s rain in the forecast for Halloween so many children will be wearing raincoats over their costumes as they trek through Kane area communities.
Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down since the rain and darkness will reduce visibility.
Category: