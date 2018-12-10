Hamilton hikes maximum fine for road bond violations

LUDLOW — Like many Kane area municipalities, Hamilton Township requires operators of heavy trucks to post bonds to cover possible damages to local roads.

In addition to a $50 permit fee, operators of heavy trucks must provide the township with evidence of insurance.

The township also has an ordinance that carries a $25 fee for violations of the road-bonding rules.

Township Supervisors Brian Bastow, Becky Davidson, and Nora Yasurek agreed Monday to raise the fee in the ordinance to the maximum of $500 for each violation.

The Warren legal firm of Stapleford and Byham is preparing a revised road-bonding ordinance for the township. The updated law will carry the higher fee for violations, which include operating heavy trucks on a township road without first obtaining the required bond.

According to Davidson, the increase in the fine from $25 to $500 will have no effect on current operators of heavy trucks who have secured the proper bonds for using township roads.

The township road crew performs periodic inspections to determine the extent of possible damage to Hamilton Township roads by bonded companies with heavy trucks.

In other business at the 25-minute meeting at the township building on Curtis Road in Ludlow, the supervisors:

nUrged sewer customers in Ludlow to refrain from placing non-sewage items in the local sewer system.

Tammy Thompson, the sewage plant operator in Ludlow, informed the supervisors that she has been removing several "rags" illegally placed in the sewer system.

• Discussed an issue with a plugged sewer line on the east end of Church Street in Ludlow.

Bastow believes the problem is due to insufficient water in the lines to move the sewage through the pipes.

Jonathan Bires, chief of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department, said the firemen would "flush" the sewer line. No date was set for this operation.

• Heard Davidson report that the township has received $2,277 in delinquent sewer fees for a property on East Main Street.

She said the property was sold at an auction held by the McKean County Tax Claim Bureau. She said "a bidding war" brought in more revenue than the posted minimum, enabling the township to successfully recover all delinquent sewer bills on the property.

• Agreed to hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at the township building to consider adoption of a final budget for 2019.

The proposed budget retains the same tax rate of four mills. Under this rate, property-owners in the township pay $4 for every $1,000 in assessed property valuation.

• Agreed to meet Monday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the township building to reorganize and hold the monthly business meeting.

Meetings normally are held on the second Monday. However, townships are required to reorganize on the first Monday of the year.

For full article, check the Dec. 11, 2018 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican.