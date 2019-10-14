Hamilton to see reduction in state road aid

LUDLOW — State aid for roads in Hamilton Township will decline in 2020.

The township this year received $43,668.05 as its share of state liquid fuel tax. The township in 2020 is expected to receive $41,943.88— a decease of $1,724.17.

The state liquid fuel tax payments are based on miles in the township and population. Hamilton’s population figure in the state report is listed at 543.

The township uses the aid for road projects. The aid this year helped pay for the paving of a section of Bliss Hill Road.