Hamilton supervisors buy new truck with equipment

LUDLOW — Hamilton Township is spending more than $137,000 for a new equipped truck for the road department.

Supervisors Brian Bastow, Becky Davidson, and Nora Yasurek approved the purchase Monday at a board meeting.

The township is buying a 2020 International truck for $81,989.28 from Five Star International of Erie.

Another $55,030.85 will be spent on equipment from Seigworth Road Supply of Knox. Equipment includes a snowplow, truck bed, and salt spreader.

Both the truck and equipment are being purchased under the state “COSTARS” program.

The state Department of General Services Bureau of Procurement administers this cooperative purchasing activity.

Municipalities can obtain items through “COSTARS” contractors without seeking competitive bids.

The new truck will replace the 2009 vehicle in the township road department.

The supervisors voted 3-0 to set a deadline of Sept. 30 for delivery of the equipped truck.

In other business at the 27-minute meeting at the township building on Curtis Road, the supervisors:

• Tabled action on bids for a paving project on a section of Bliss Hill Road.

Bids for the work include Glenn Hawbaker of Turtlepoint, $129,352.50; and IA Construction of Franklin, $134,995.15.

The project estimate is about $123,000.

The township plans to consult with Shawn Agosti, a representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), before awarding a contract for the project.

• Discussed plans to hold the annual Spring Cleanup.

The event is tentatively set for Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the township building on Curtis Road.

The township contracts with providers of dumpsters for the Spring Cleanup.

• Received an engineering report on four township bridges over Two Mile Creek in Ludlow.

The report calls for work on the Hillside Avenue bridge at an estimated cost of $56,990.

Work on the Central Avenue bridge is estimated at $5,275.

The estimate is $1,600 for work on the Water Street bridge.

No work is proposed on the Overbrook Road bridge.

The estimates include maintenance items only and do not include engineering fees, easements, and other costs.

Davidson, who serves as the township’s part-time secretary-treasurer, said engineering firm representatives are due in Ludlow today to discuss the report.

The document is based on an inspection last October.

• Received notice that a permit has been issued to Jim and Christine Haugh of 485 Gibbs Hill Road for the construction of a 26x28-foot garage.

• Received a letter of praise for the township road crew— “Dutch” Davidson and John Eckstrom.

In his letter, Bill Lucia of Ludlow said the road crew promptly plowed and spread salt and anti-skid material following a “heavy snowstorm” Jan. 19-20.

“I personally think we are lucky to have these guys,” Lucia said in his letter of commendation.

He said residents of other communities asked him how Hamilton Township residents “rate having clear roads.”

Lucia said he responded by saying “our township guys do their job.”

• Received notice that Pennhills Resources is planning nine new oil and gas wells in the township.

• Welcomed State Police Sgt. Mary Gausman as a guest at the meeting.

A Kane native and resident, she is the commander of the State Police base on Route 219 near Lantz Corners.

• Voted to take action to collect three long-term delinquent sewer bills.

Another long-term delinquent bill has been paid in full before a scheduled sheriff’s sale took place at the property.

The sewage plant in Ludlow serves about 200 customers.

• Authorized the purchase of a microscope and test kit for use by Tammy Thompson, the state-certified operator of the sewage treatment plant in Ludlow.

• Heard a report from Jonathan Bires, chief of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department.

For full article, check the Feb. 12, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican