Hamilton supervisors make plans for annual ‘Spring Cleanup’

LUDLOW — Snow’s on the ground and there’s still a chill in the air.

But milder weather is coming.

Just ask the Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, which made plans Monday for the annual “Spring Cleanup.”

Acting at its business meeting, Supervisors Brian Bastow, Becky Davidson and Nora Yasurek voted to accept a lone bid from Helping Hands of Mt. Jewett for services and equipment for the “Spring Cleanup” on Saturday, May 18.

In its quote, the contractor offered to provide a trash compactor, three dumpsters and three workers for $1,500.

The three workers from Helping Hands will assist the township road crew— “Dutch” Davidson and John Eckstrom.

“Spring Cleanup” will be held in a parking area near the township building on Curtis Road in Ludlow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18. Only township residents and taxpayers will be permitted to deposit junk at the site.

Helping Hands, which has provided services for the township “Spring Cleanup” in the past, also will accept junk television sets and tires. Fees will be charged for the disposal of these items.

“We’ve also worked with the township in the past and never had any complaints,” Helping Hands owner Joe Ferranto said in his quote.

According to discussion at the meeting, the quote from Helping Hands for the service this year is less than in 2018.

In other business at the 23-minute meeting at the township building on Curtis Road, Ludlow, the supervisors:

nAnnounced that action was taken at a special meeting last month to accept a low bid of $129,350.50 from Glenn O. Hawbaker of Turtlepoint for the paving of a section of Bliss Hill Road.

The contractor plans to begin work in May. The paving job is “less than a mile,” the supervisors noted.

IA Construction of Franklin submitted a bid of $134,995.15 for the paving job.

The township plans to use money from its liquid fuel tax revenue account to pay for the paving project.

The township will receive $43,668.05 as its latest share of state liquid fuel tax revenue, according to a notice reviewed Monday by the supervisors.

• Received information on a proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf to assess fees for municipalities that rely exclusively on State Police for police protection.

The per-person fee schedule varies with population.

The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) opposes the governor’s proposal, according to information provided to the supervisors.

• Heard a monthly report from Jonathan Bires, chief of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department. He said the firemen responded to three calls in February. All three involved traffic accidents.

• Discussed the need to replace the South Hillside Bridge in Ludlow. No action was taken at this time.

• Agreed to eliminate township sewer bills for a vacant house at 20 Church St., Ludlow.

J.T. Stewart is identified as the owner of the property where all plumbing items have been removed.

• Discussed plans to consider the replacement of certain street lights in Ludlow.

Davidson, the part-time secretary-treasurer, said she would seek information on light-emitting diode (LED) units.

• Agreed to purchase a new computer for the township office.