Hamlin Bank aids Kane United Fund

Photo submitted Hamlin Bank in Kane has donated $2,000 to the Kane Area United Fund, which assists 17 area health and human service agencies. Taking part in the check presentation are, left to right: Jon Peterson, manager of the Hamlin Bank office in Kane; and Anastasia Lindquist, Joanne Perry and Steve Perry, all members of the volunteer board for the United Fund.
Thursday, January 3, 2019

