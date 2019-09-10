Hamlin board gives tentative approval for culvert work

HAZEL HURST — The replacement of a culvert on Dewey Road in Hamlin Township is coming soon.

Acting at a meeting Monday, the township Supervisors Jim Trussell, Jim Myers and Wally Howard gave tentative approval for Duffy Construction of East Smethport to undertake the project.

Duffy on Monday submitted the apparent low bid of $77,045 for the work.

Dean Construction of Smethport submitted a bid of $83,229. Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford submitted a bid of $137,000.