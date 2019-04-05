Hannah Gullifer is crowned as Miss Kane High 

Hannah Gullifer was crowned Friday as Miss Kane High.

She received her crown from Caitlyn Zampogna, a senior who has held the honor of Miss Kane High for the past year.

The title of Miss Kane High goes to a junior, who will represent the community and school at various events. Gullifer will compete with school representatives from Smethport, Bradford, Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred for the title of McKean County Fair Queen in August.

The county queen takes part in state competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The crowning of Miss Kane High took place Friday afternoon at a school assembly in the high school auditorium.

High school teacher Kerri Detsch is the adviser for the event. Juniors Andy Geer and Brennan Smith served as the masters-of-ceremonies.

Gullifer, the daughter of Joe and Amie Gullifer of Kane, said the title of Miss Kane High is “a huge honor.”

“I will represent all of you with Wolfpack pride,” Gullifer said in her speech at the assembly.