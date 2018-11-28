Hazel Hurst native to become acting county treasurer

SMETHPORT — Hazel Hurst native Sherri Himes Swanson is expected to take over Saturday as the acting treasurer for McKean County.

She is replacing Mary Jo Sherwood of Smethport. Sherwood told the Kane Republican Wednesday that she has verbally resigned for "personal reasons."

Sherwood, who was re-elected in 2017 to a four-year term as treasurer, said she told County Commissioner Cliff Lane on Nov. 7 that she is "retiring" as of Friday, Nov. 30. Sherwood said she has yet to submit a formal letter of resignation.

Swanson is the "first deputy" in the county treasurer's office in the county courthouse in Smethport. She is expected to take over Saturday as the acting treasurer with the "retirement" of Sherwood.

Swanson is the daughter of Randy Himes of Marvindale and Karen Phillips of Mt. Jewett.

A 1999 graduate of Smethport High School, Swanson and her husband, Christopher reside on the Campbelltown Road in Hamlin Township. They have three children. Lily Dow, 11; Reiter Swanson, 2; and River Swanson, 1.

The soon-to-be acting treasurer has an identical twin sister. Terri Walker of Hazel Hurst. Her other siblings include Jamie Duffield of Ohio, Jessica Raught of Kushequa and Brody Himes of Marvindale.

Swanson has worked in the county treasurer's office since July 2012. She served as a second deputy under Sherwood before being named first deputy for tax collections in 2013.

"I'm prepared to take on the role of acting county treasurer," Swanson told the Kane Republican. "I know how this office runs. I'm confident we'll have a smooth transition."

When a formal resignation letter is received from Sherwood, county election chief Dinah Gallegos will declare the seat of treasurer vacant.

There will be an election in 2019 for the two years remaining on the Sherwood term in 2020 and 2021. Swanson, who reportedly will serve as acting treasurer for all of 2019, said she will seek election next year for a two-year term as county treasurer. She said she will seek the Republican nomination in the May primary.

Sources familiar with the opening believe at least two other county residents are planning to challenge Swanson for the nomination in the primary. Because voter figures in McKean County heavily favor Republicans, the winner of the Republican primary in May is expected to win in the general election next November.

The current salary for county treasurer is $56,996.93, according to information obtained by the Kane Republican. Swanson reportedly will continue to receive her pay of $22.30 per hour as first deputy for about another month. Then her pay will increase to the salary listed for the county treasurer, sources told the Kane Republican.

