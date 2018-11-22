High school aids Kane Area Food Pantry

Students at Kane Area High School have donated 1,464 items and cash for the Kane Area Food Pantry. Each class met its goal for the benefit sponsored by the Student Council. Debbie Wensel, left front, holds the donation check. Standing with some of the donated food items are, left to right: Chad Greville, vice president of the Student Council; Ella Marconi, secretary of the Student Council; Craig Wensel, who volunteers with his wife, Debbie as the managers of the Food Pantry; Paige Niklas, Student Council member; and Halle Saf, president of the Student Council. The Food Pantry, based in the lower level of a building adjacent to the St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane, provides food items monthly to needy families in the Kane area.