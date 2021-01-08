High School to Temporarily Close for COVID

Kane Area School District notice

January 8, 2021

KASD Community Today we were notified that a student and a staff member at Kane Area High School have tested positive for

COVID-19.

Through our contact tracing protocol, we have identified and notified all families whose students have had close

contact with the individuals who tested positive.

The individuals, and anyone who had close contact with them, will not return to the building until the required

isolation/quarantine time is over. If you have not been directly contacted by the school district, then your child

has not been identified as a close contact.

Based on the requirements outlined in the attestation agreement with the Department of Health and Department

of Education, Kane Area High School will need to transition to remote learning from Monday, January 11th

through Wednesday, January 13th

. We anticipate returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, January 14th

.

Please note this transition only applies to the high school and both the elementary and middle school will remain

open.

High school parents or students may pick up meals on Monday, January 11th from 11:00-12:30 at the high

school cafeteria doors. Breakfast and lunch for all three days will be distributed at this time.

Also, note that Monday, January 11th is a 2-hour delay for professional development. The student day will start

two hours later for both online and in-person instruction.

Please continue to watch for the primary symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, coughing,

and fever or chills. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, and

loss of taste or smell. If you or your child begins to experience symptoms, please consult a healthcare provider

and notify the school office.

As always, thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate through this difficult

season.

Sincerely,

Brock R. Benson

Superintendent