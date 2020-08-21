Hillman cautiously optimistic for season to start

Third-year head Kane Wolves football coach Jim Hillman is hoping to get good news from the PIAA after its meeting today (3 p.m.) to discuss moving forward with the fall sports seasons. He is also preparing for whatever may come out of the session.

His team has been conducting voluntary practices since July after the Kane Area School District approved its sports health and safety plans that were mandated to get athletes on the field.

“I feel good but I’m still not sure what’s going to happen. It looks good as far as the PIAA but we don’t know a lot of things. I’m hearing good things from their [PIAA] camp but we don’t know what kind of schedule we’re looking at, what the start date is, and other factors. I also understand there is some insurance policy stuff that is at least going to have to be discussed. That kind of worries me a little bit but all we can do is control what we can control and hope for the best,” said Hillman at Thursday’s voluntary workout held at the Kane High practice field. “I guess we still have to expect the unexpected is how I’m looking at it,” he added.

The Wolves coach does feel the local school district has been doing a good job of keeping things going in the right direction. “Everybody is doing their best to try to help things along with the unknown with the PIAA. You think at one point it doesn’t look good at all and all of a sudden they come back and say ‘yeah you can do this’. The school district is trying to hustle to get things done. My hat goes off to Jason (Barner, athletic director) and the school. Either yes or no there are a lot of things that are going to have to be discussed over the weekend. I feel bad for the ‘powers that be’ that are going to have to deal with that,” he said.

Hillman is thankful his players have gotten on the field for the voluntary workouts. “This has been good for the kids and it’s good for everybody to be out doing something normal at this point. We’re all looking for some normalcy after the spring and summer that we’ve had,” he said while complementing the efforts of his players. “These guys have been working hard through the summer. We got a lot of our baseball players back who were playing with Elk-McKean and other teams. I’m glad they had a chance to do something. Everybody has been working hard. This has been our 12th voluntary practice and I like what I see.”

Today’s decision is huge for all involved with athletics and Hillman wants his school to have the opportunity to play all fall sports. He’s also still a bit cautious of what could happen. “It will depend on what the school district says. They’re going to give us guidance on what we need to do. Right now we’re planning on Heat Acclimatization on Monday,” he said.

The regular season could open as early as Sept. 11. The Kane coach said he has heard different scenarios about what a season may look like. “There’s talk of a bubble schedule where everybody is going to be playing teams that are close to home. It seems like there are a lot of school districts leaning that way and there are others that are looking towards our regular D-9 schedule. Again all we can do is control what we can control and be prepared for whatever comes down the pike.”