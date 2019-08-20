Holding tanks proposed for Kushequa sewage issue

HAZEL HURST — The use of holding tanks for sewage is proposed for Kushequa.

The proposal surfaced Monday at a meeting of the Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors at the township building in Hazel Hurst.

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is pressing the township to take action to handle sewage from an estimated 33 residences in Kushequa, a tiny village along the headwaters of the Kinzua Creek.

The residences, which include several hunting camps, now use septic tanks for sewage. However, most of the on-lot systems are failing, according to previous studies.

If holding tanks are permitted, the units would be periodically pumped. The sewage would be taken to either the Mt. Jewett sewage treatment plant up the hill on Kushequa Avenue or the Hazel Hurst sewage treatment plant, according to discussion at the meeting.