Holiday house decorating contest winner

The winners of the first Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest in Kane have been announced. Over 330 votes were placed during the competition which ran from December 9th through December 30th. The first-place winner of the House Decorating Competition was 109 Hemlock Ave. Two houses tied for second place. 407 W Hemlock Ave and 1763 Wetmore Road were the second place winners. Third place in the house decorating competition was awarded to 323 Kinzua Ave.