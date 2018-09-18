Homecoming Parade set for Wednesday

The Homecoming Parade for Kane Area High School will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will form on Chestnut Street along Evergreen Park.

The parade will proceed east on Chestnut Street to South Fraley Street and then north on Fraley Street through in the business district in Uptown Kane.

The parade will proceed west at Poplar Street and Wetmore Avenue. The parade will end at the bonfire site on Wetmore Avenue.

Beth Cooper, office manager for the Kane Chamber of Commerce, is organizing the parade with Mike and Melonie Hulings.

Cooper said the parade marshals are Derek Dangelo, Jim Detrick and Fred Anderson.

Candidates for Homecoming Queen will be riding in cars in the parade, which also will feature Caitlyn Zampogna, Miss Kane High.

At least 16 units will be participating in the parade. Fire trucks from area fire departments are expected for the parade along with floats carrying members of Kane athletic teams.

Members of the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts also will be marching in the parade.