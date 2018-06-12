Horton named All-American at Division II Nationals

Kane's DJ Horton earned his 4th All-American status by finishing 5th in the pole vault at the 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. Horton competed as a junior for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and cleared 5.08 meters.

Jake Pinkston of Colorado Mines won the national title by clearing 5.28 meters.

Horton has earned All-American status in each of the first three years of his outdoor track and field collegiate career. He was also named All-American in 2017 at the Division II Indoor Championships.

This year's height of 5.08 meters is the best outdoor performance of his career and makes him the only IUP vaulter to earn multiple All-American honors.

Horton was also a high school All-American. He was a state champion in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and is currently second on Kane's all-time pole vault list at 4.88 meters.

DJ will compete in several summer meets before beginning his senior year and competing in both indoor and outdoor track and field for IUP.