Housing for veterans discussed at forum on homeless

Here’s a statement that’s sad but true:

The Kane area has military veterans who are either homeless or at risk for homelessness.

The reality of having homeless veterans in Kane came to light at a recent public forum at the First United Methodist Church in Kane.

The guest speaker for this latest meeting on the homeless crisis in Kane was Jim Line, the manager of a program to find housing for veterans. He is associated with the Northern Tier Community Action Corporation based in Emporium.

Line manages the Emergency Solutions Grant for Veterans.