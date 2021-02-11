How to keep up-to-date with Super Region wrestling

WDDH, 97.5 FM – The Hound’s Barry Morgan and Barry Johnson will be broadcasting from the Class AA West Super Region being held in the Kovalchick Center on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania today.

The station is unable to provide live streaming. According to the PIAA, FlowWrestling has exclusive streaming rights. A subscription will be required to view - flowrestling.org/collections/tag/piaa?view=live-and-upcoming.

The duo will be describing the action throughout the day and will focus on the District 9 wrestlers who include Johnsonburg seniors Nolan Shaffer (138-pound) and Cole Casilio (160-pound), Kane sophomore Luke Ely (152-pound), Port Allegany senior Braedon Johnson (126-pound), Sheffield senior Ethan Finch (189-pounds), and junior Owen Reinsel (120-pound) and senior Nathan Taylor (285-pound) from Brookville.

FLOARENA will provide real time updates - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/ab278593-db62-42e9-b588-d19bb40df99c

To listen to The Hound on line visit - https://houndcountry.com

There will be four sessions.

The 106 thru 138-pound quarter and semi-finals, and first consolation round will begin at 7:50 a.m.

The 145 thru 285-pound quarter and semi-finals, and first consolation round will begin at 11:50 a.m.

The 106 thru 138-pound championships and consolation finals will begin at 3:20 p.m.

The 145 thru 285-pound championships and consolation finals will begin at 6:20 p.m.

